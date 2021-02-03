Field Announced for the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament
On the February 3rd AEW Dynamite Beach Break special, the field for the 16-woman AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament was revealed. The tournament will take place in the United States and in Japan. The winner of the United States bracket will take on the winner of the Japan bracket, with the final winner becoming the number one contender for Hikaru Shida’s AEW Women’s World Championship. The tournament will begin later this month.
United States Participats:
Anna Jay
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.
Leyla Hirsch
Nyla Rose
Riho
Serena Deeb
Tay Conti
Thunder Rosa
Japan Participants:
Aja Kong
Emi Sakura
Maki Itoh
Mei Suruga
Rin Kadokura
Ryo Mizunami
Veny
Yuka Sakazaki