Field Announced for the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament

On the February 3rd AEW Dynamite Beach Break special, the field for the 16-woman AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament was revealed. The tournament will take place in the United States and in Japan. The winner of the United States bracket will take on the winner of the Japan bracket, with the final winner becoming the number one contender for Hikaru Shida’s AEW Women’s World Championship. The tournament will begin later this month.

United States Participats:

Anna Jay

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

Leyla Hirsch

Nyla Rose

Riho

Serena Deeb

Tay Conti

Thunder Rosa

Japan Participants:

Aja Kong

Emi Sakura

Maki Itoh

Mei Suruga

Rin Kadokura

Ryo Mizunami

Veny

Yuka Sakazaki