Damian Priest comments on Kane’s post-Rumble thoughts

Damian Priest took to Twitter this afternoon and responded to recent praise from veteran WWE Superstar Kane.

The Big Red Machine spoke with a WWE interviewer after being eliminated by Priest during Sunday’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match and praised The Archer of Infamy.

“He’s got a ton of potential,” Kane said of Priest. “I mean it stinks because I would have liked to be in the match longer. But he’s [Priest] going to be an impact player in WWE. I think you’re going to see a lot more moments like that from him in the future.”

Priest responded with a tweet this afternoon and said he’ll be waiting if Kane ever wants to mix it up again.

“If I’m dreaming, do not disturb! @KaneWWE already had my respect. Now he has my gratitude as well. You know where I’ll be if you ever want to mix it up. #RoyalRumble #WWERaw [bow & arrow emoji] #LiveForever,” Priest wrote.

On a related note, Priest was officially moved to the RAW roster today. Priest was called up from WWE NXT at Sunday’s pay-per-view and then made his official RAW in-ring debut on Monday with a singles win over The Miz, which came after interrupting MizTV with rapper Bad Bunny as the special guest. It’s believed that Priest or WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be working with Bunny in his feud with Miz and John Morrison. Priest was still on the NXT roster until this afternoon.

