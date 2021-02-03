AEW Dynamite preview for tonight

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will be the special Beach Break edition of the show.

Beach Break will be headlined by a six-man match with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. Jon Moxley, PAC and Rey Fenix.

AEW has announced the following for tonight:

* Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa

* Matt Hardy and Hangman Page vs. Chaos Project

* Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston in a Lumberjack Match

* Tag Team Battle Royal to determine who faces AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks at Revolution

* The wedding of Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. Jon Moxley, PAC and Rey Fenix

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.