Jazmin Allure



Real name: Damaris Llanos

Height: 5’2″

Weight:

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Orlando, Florida & Mexico City

Pro Debut: January 4, 2020

Trained By: AAPW & Dogg Pound Dojo

Finishing Move: Snap Headscissor Takedown

Biography

– Jazmin uses the nickname Top Tier.

– January 4, 2020, Jazmin made her debut in a losing effort to Baby D at a AAPW event.

– February 29th, Jazmin lost to Tesha Price at Ladies Night Out 9.

– July 3rd, Jazmin lost to Miranda Gordy on SWE Fury.

– August 23rd, Jazmin challenged Jazz for the SWE Women’s Title.

– September 18th, Jazmin lost to Holidead at Mission Pro Hell Hath No Fury.

– October 9th, Jazmin lost to Raychell Rose at New Texas Pro Gateway to Texas.

– October 14th, Jazmin lost to Alex Gracia on SWE Fury.

– October 19th, Jazmin lost to Vert Vixen at the HMW/New Texas Pro Texas Grand Prix – Week 3.

– November 7th, Jazmin defeated Madi Wrenkowski on SWE Fury.

– December 11th, Jazmin challenged Madi Wrenkowski for the PPW Women’s Title.

– December 12th, Jazmin defeated Livi La Vida Loca at SWE Christmas Chaos.

– December 22nd, Jazmin lost to Thunder Rosa on AEW Dark.

– December 29th, Jazmin lost to Anna Jay on AEW Dark.