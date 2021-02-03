2/3/21 AEW Dynamite: Beach Break Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

Match #1 – #1 Contender’s (AEW World Tag Team Championship) Battle Royal; if The Young Bucks win, they choose their opponents for Revolution: Alex Reynolds and John Silver vs. Chris Jericho and MJF (w/Wardlow) vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Jake Hager and Sammy Guevara vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. Top Flight (Darrius Martin and Dante Martin)

The Bucks take everyone out with dives and then a few superkicks. Everyone gets in the ring and the brawl breaks out. Dante Martin, Alex Reynolds, and Jake Hager are the first few eliminated. Luchasaurus takes out a few guys with kicks. Bowens is out, and then Luchasaurus tosses Grayson out. Uno and Silver eliminate Luchasaurus. MJF eliminates Uno. Quen is out next after the Silly String was blocked. Santana and Ortiz eliminate Silver. Nick takes out a few Inner Circle members with a cross-body. Nick tosses Ortiz out, and then superkicks Santana to the floor. The Good Brothers come to ringside to watch the match. The Good Brothers low-bridge Kassidy as he runs the ropes and eliminates him. The Bucks are eliminated when MJF tosses Nick out. Jericho and MJF, Guevara, Jungle Boy, Darrius Martin, and Caster are still alive. MJF tosses Jungle Boy and then Caster holds MJF as Guevara goes for a kick. Guevara hits Caster instead, but Caster comes back and eliminates MJF. Darrius Martin eliminates Caster. Jericho, Guevara, and Darrius are the final three. Martin drops them with a double DDT, but Jericho eliminates Guevara while he tries to eliminate Martin. Martin drops Jericho with a dropkick, but Jericho comes back and eliminates Martin with the Judas Effect.

Winners and number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championship: Chris Jericho and MJF

A video package airs for Jade Cargill.

Tony Schiavone is in the ring, and he introduces the AEW TNT Champion, Darby Allin, and Sting. Before they can say much, they are interrupted by Tea, Taz. Taz says they aren’t allowed in the building this week, but they will be in full force next week when Allin defends the title against Joey Janela. Ricky Starks says he doesn’t think Sting is The Icon anymore, and says Allin is definitely going to need luck next week. Sting says he will make sure the match stays one-on-one next week. Sting tells Starks to take a closer look if he doesn’t see The Icon anymore.

A video package airs for the feud between Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Thunder Rosa.

Match #2 – Singles Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (w/Reba) vs. Thunder Rosa

Rosa goes right after Reba and chases her out of the ring, but Baker takes Rosa down from behind. Baker goes for the Lockjaw immediately, but Rosa counters with a roll-up for two. Rosa chops Baker in the corner, and then slams her into another one. Baker comes back and takes Rosa down. Baker applies a rear chin-lock, but Rosa backs her into the corner. Rosa delivers a dropkick and follows with a cannonball in the corner. Rosa goes for the cover, but Baker kicks out. Rosa backs Baker into the corner and delivers a chop. Rosa charges, but Baker moves and clubs Rosa in the back. Baker delivers a kick to the head and takes Rosa to the floor. Baker slams Rosa into the barricade, but Rosa comes back and slams Baker into the ring apron. Rosa throws Baker into the barricade and stomps her on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.