WWE Backstage rating/viewership from this past Saturday

Saturday’s special edition of WWE Backstage drew 156,000 viewers on FS1, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.04 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, ranking #123 for the night on the Cable Top 150. Backstage ranked #130 for the night in viewership.

This would be down from the last regular episode of WWE Backstage, which aired on Tuesday, June 16 of last year. That show drew 175,000 viewers and ranked #110 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.06 rating in the key demo. That was the best Backstage viewership of 2020, and the best in the history of the show.

Saturday’s special edition of WWE Backstage featured Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka to earn the #30 spot in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, plus the announcements of the #1 and #2 spots in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. The Royal Rumble preview show featured Paige, Renee Paquette and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T as the hosts.