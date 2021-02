Trailer for upcoming APA documentary on the WWE Network

As noted, the WWE Network will celebrate The APA (WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Ron Simmons) this week with two new additions to the line-up.

A “Best Of The Acolytes Protection Agency” compilation was added earlier today, and the WWE Untold documentary on the three-time WWE Tag Team Champions will be added this Sunday morning.

Below is the official trailer for the doc: