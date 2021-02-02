Solo Darling



Real Name: Christina Garibaldi

Height: 5’3″

Weight: 130 lbs.

Date of Birth: February 19, 1987

Hometown: The Bronx, New York

Resides: Forest Hills, New York

Pro Debut: 2009

Trained By: OVW Wrestling School

Finishing Move: SharpStinger

Biography

– Darling has also been known as Woodland Warrior, Christie Belle Smothers & Christina Solo-Darling. She has also been nicknamed The Platinum Bombshell, Squirrel Girl, A Sugary Sweet Woodland Warrior & Sugar-Fueled Seductress.

– July 13, 2011, Darling lost to Isabella Smothers on OVW TV.

– July 20th, Darling, Lady JoJo & Lennox Norris lost to The Blossom Twins (Hannah & Holly Blossom) & Ted McNaler on OVW TV.

– September 7th, Darling won a Battle Royal on OVW TV.

– March 9, 2013, Darling defeated Chelsea Diamond at SCW Spring Breakout.

– March 30th, Darling challenged Mia Yim for the NWA FUW Women’s Title.

– April 14th, Darling challenged La Rosa Negra for the RW Battling Bombshells Title.

– April 26th, Darling won the 98 Rockfest Battle Royal at NWA FUW @ 98 Rockfest.

– May 24th, Darling, Luscious Latasha & Heidi Lovelace lost to Sojournor Bolt, Sassy Stephie & Jessie Belle at SHINE 10.

– July 20th, Darling & Brittney Savage defeated Luscious Latasha & Renee Michelle for the vacant RW Battling Bombshells Tag Team Titles.

– September 27th, Darling lost to Mercedes Martinez at SHINE 13.

– October 12th, Darling competed in a 4-Way at FIP With Malice.

– October 25th, Darling defeated Su Yung at SHINE 14.

– December 14th, Darling retained the WXW Women’s Title against Ferrari.

– January 25, 2014, Darling defended the title against Leva Bates.

– March 8th, Darling lost the title to Callista.

– May 23rd, Darling defeated Luscious Latasha at SHINE 19.

– July 27th, Darling lost to Delilah Doom at Inspire Pro No Turning Back.

– August 30th, Darling lost to Amber O’Neal at FCCW First Class Breakdown.

– October 18th, Darling lost to Marti Belle at SHIMMER 68.

– November 16th, Darling & Heidi Lovelace defeated Alexa & Justine Silver at RPW Ronin Pro Wrestling II.

– February 14, 2015, Darling lost to Havok at TNA One Night Only: Knockouts Knockdown ’15.

– February 21st, Darling defeated Mickie Knuckles at the WSU 8th Anniversary Show.

– April 3rd, Darling & Crazy Mary Dobson defeated Valifornia (Marti Belle & Jayme Jameson) at SHINE 26.

– June 19th, Darling defeated Ashley America at Dynasty Fight Pub.

– June 24th, Darling & Penelope Ford defeated Arlene James & Brittany Blake at CZW Dojo Wars.

– July 11th, Darling defeated Veda Scott at WSU Control.

– August 22nd, Darling challenged Kimber Lee for the Legacy Wrestling Women’s Title.

– September 12th, Darling & Brittany Blake defeated Angel Dust & Veda Scott at WSU Excellence.

– October 11th, Darling defeated Amanda Rodriguez at SHIMMER 78.

– November 21st, Darling challenged Leva Bates for the WSU Spirit Title.

– December 10th, Darling lost to Taeler Hendrix at 605 CW Girl Fight VI.

– February 13, 2016, Darling defeated Veda Scott in a Sweet Uncensored Rules match at the WSU 9th Anniversary Show.

– February 19th, Darling defeated Terra Calaway at ACW/Rogue My Bloody Valentine.

– March 19th, Darling defeated Devyn Nicole at QOC 9.

– April 30th, Darling defeated MJ Jenkins at AIW Girls Night Out 17.

– July 8th, Darling, Sumie Sakai & Faye Jackson lost to Kennadi Brink, Deonna Purrazzo & Amber Gallows at ROH Women of Honor.

– July 31st, Darling & Candice LeRae defeated Mistress Belmont & Miranda Vionette at WWR Revolutionary.

– September 2nd, Team SHIMMER (Darling, Candice LeRae & Crazy Mary Dobson) lost to Team Original Divas Revolution (Jazz, Mickie James & Victoria) in the first round of the CHIKARA King of Trios ’16.

– November 12th, Darling lost to Veda Scott at SHIMMER 88.

– November 13th, Darling lost to LuFisto at SHIMMER 90.

– December 3rd, Darling defeated Max Smashmaster at CHIKARA Temple of Doom.

– December 22nd, Darling competed in the CHIKARA Infinite Gauntlet.

– March 11, 2017, Darling lost to MJ Jenkins at AIW Girls Night Out 19.

– April 22nd, Darling defeated Leah Vaughan at PWX Genesis.

– May 6th, Darling competed in the CHIKARA Infinite Gauntlet.

– May 27th, Darling lost to LuFisto in the first round of the AWS Women’s Tournament #5.

– July 8th, The Rumblebees (Darling & Travis Huckabee) won & lost the CHIKARA Campeonatos de Parejas Titles at the same event.

– September 7th, The Furies (Darling, Fire Ant & Travis Huckabee) lost to The Legion of Rot (Frightmare, Hallowicked & Kobald) in the quarter-finals of the CHIKARA King of Trios ’17.

– November 11th, Darling & Thunderkitty defeated LuFisto & Hudson Envy at SHIMMER 96.

– January 6, 2018, Darling defeated Laura Loveless at PCW New Year’s Resolution ’18.

– January 27th, Darling lost to Kylie Rae in the semi-finals of the CWA Raven Black Memorial Tournament.

– January 28th, Darling competed in the WWR Revolutionary Rumble.

– February 10, 2018, Darling challenged Vanilla Vargas for the CKCW Women’s Title.

– March 10th, Darling defeated Tasha Steelz at NOVA Pro Rip Her to Shreds.

– April 14th, The Rumblebees lost to The Creatures of the Deep (Merlok & Oceanea) in the semi-finals of the CHIKARA Tag World Grand Prix ’18.

– April 22nd, Darling defeated Mio Momono on Sendai Girls.

– April 28th, Darling defeated Fire Ant at CHIKARA Revenge of the Lawn Gnomes.

– May 5th, Darling competed in the CHIKARA Infinite Gauntlet.

– May 19th, Darling lost to Katred in the finals of the PWM Casamento Cup.

– June 7th, Darling defeated Gabby Ortiz at BCP Malice at the Palace.

– June 9th, Darling lost to Ophidian in the first round of the CHIKARA Johnny Kidd Invitational ’18.

– July 28th, Darling challenged Juan Francisco de Coronado for the CHIKARA Grand Title.

– August 26th, Darling defeated Britt Baker at WWR Facelift.

– September 13th, Darling defeated Joey Ryan at Bar Wrestling 19.

– October 7th, Darling lost to Lady Frost at FPW Memento Mori.

– October 13th, Darling challenged Katred for the PWM Women’s Title.

– October 20th, Darling defeated Sierra at SHIMMER 106.

– October 21st, Darling lost to Kiera Hogan at SHIMMER 108.

– October 27th, Darling lost to Rory Gulak in the first round of the CHIKARA La Loteria Letal ’18.

– December 8th, Darling defeated Travis Huckabee at CHIKARA Let’s Get Invisible.

– December 16th, Darling defeated Penelope Ford at Beyond Extreme Warfare Revenge.

– December 30th, The Bird and the Bee (Darling & Willow Nightingale) defeated The Twisted Sisters (Holidead & Thunder Rosa) to win the WWR Tournament for Tomorrow ’18.

– January 19, 2019, Darling defeated Sam L’Eterna at PWM the Show Must Go On.

– February 20th, Land of the Lost (Darling, Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) lost to High Risk Wrestling (Brandon Cutler, Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) in the first round of the Bar Wrestling Trios Tournament.

– February 23rd, The Bird and the Bee defeated Veda Scott & Allie Kat on WWR Widowmaker.

– February 24th, Darling lost to Josh Briggs in the first round of the Beyond Treasure Hunter Tournament.

– March 30th, Darling challenged Dust for the Heart of SHIMMER Title.

– April 3rd, Darling & Leva Bates defeated Team Sea Stars at BCP Women Crush Wednesday.

– April 24th, Darling defeated Davienne on Beyond Uncharted Territory.

– April 25th, Darling & Boomer Hatfield lost to Orange Cassidy & Kris Statlander in the first round of the NYWC/Outlaw Wrestling King & Queen Tournament.

– May 3rd, Darling competed in the Knockout Battle Royal on Impact Wrestling.

– May 11th, Darling competed in the CHIKARA Infinite Gauntlet.

– May 15th, Darling defeated Shazza McKenzie on Beyond Uncharted Territory.

– June 8th, Darling lost to Ophidian in the first round of the CHIKARA Johnny Kidd Invitational ’19.

– June 15th, Darling challenged Bentley Powell for the Respect Title.

– June 26th, Darling defeated Shotzi Blackheart on Beyond Uncharted Territory.

– June 30th, Darling defeated Heidi Katrina at WWR Let Them Eat Cake.

– July 3rd, Darling defeated Leyla Hirsch on Beyond Uncharted Territory.

– July 10th, Darling defeated Alexia Nicole on Beyond Uncharted Territory.

– July 13th, Darling won a 4-Way on Flying V Fights: Sweet Summer Heat.

– July 28th, Darling won the Feast Championship Wrestling Title by winning a 10-Way Ladder match.

– September 18th, Darling challenged Roxxy for the TCW Women’s Title.

– September 21st, Darling challenged Rhio for the British Empire Shooting Star Title.

– October 3rd, The Bird and the Bee defeated Alex Reynolds & Mark Sterling on Beyond Uncharted Territory.

– October 4th, The Queens (Darling, Willow Nightingale & Freddie Mercurio) lost to The Crucible (Devantes, EM Demorest & Matt Makowski) in the first round of the CHIKARA King of Trios ’19.

– November 3rd, The Bird and the Bee challenged Team Sea Stars for the SHIMMER Tag Team Titles.

– November 9th, The Bird and the Bee defeated FIST (Tony Deppen & Travis Huckabee) for the CHIKARA Campeonatos de Parejas Titles.

– November 22nd, Darling defeated Jakob Hammermeier at PWF Scornucopia.

– February 29, 2020, The Bird and the Bee defeated The Colony (Green Ant & Thief Ant) at CHIKARA Stem the Hemorrhaging of Polka.

– September 27th, Darling lost to Billie Starkz at NWP Complex Chaos.

– October 10th, Darling competed in the GCW Clusterfuck Battle Royal.

– October 11th, The Bird and the Bee defeated Sierra & Kayla Kassidy at SHIMMER 118.

– December 12th, Darling challenged Kasey Catal for the Synergy Cruiserweight Title.

– January 30, 2021, Darling defeated Billie Starkz at GCW Fight Forever: After Dark.