Notes on The Young Bucks and Lilian Garcia

– The Young Bucks Respond To Jay White Ripping “Corny” Bullet Club Reunions

The original Bullet Club t-shirt design hadn’t been in the Top Sellers List for two years.. until the night we all decided to throw up Too Sweet again. You’re welcome. — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) February 2, 2021

—-

– Lilian Garcia via Twitter today..

Excited to have resigned with @ProFightLeague for the 2021 season on @espn ! All the action starts April 23rd! I am SO ready to get back in the cage and announce these great MMA fighters! Mark your calendars and get fired up cause it’s about to get REAL! 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/4saukqSFpK — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) February 2, 2021

