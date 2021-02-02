Details on Drew McIntyre’s memoir

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is set to release his memoir this year.

Gallery Books will publish “A Chosen Destiny: My Story” on Tuesday, May 4.

WWE announced today that the book will highlight McIntyre’s life journey from a small village in Scotland, to the top of WWE.

“Throughout my career, I have always had an honest and open relationship with my fans,” McIntyre said. “I am honored that Gallery Books has given me the opportunity to tell my story in hopes of inspiring others around the world to follow their dreams.”

An audiobook version will also be released with McIntyre doing the reading. The hardcover, paperback and Kindle versions can be purchased at a sale price via this link. Print versions will include 272 pages.

Stay tuned for more on McIntyre’s memoir. Below is the cover art and the full announcement issued to us by WWE, which includes more details on Drew’s story and comments from the publisher: