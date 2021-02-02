Christian comments on WWE return and future

Christian took to Twitter this week and reacted to fan feedback on his return at Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

“The feedback from the fans has been amazing & the comments from my peers is humbling. I just want to say thanks & I’m SO happy that stepping back in the ring at the #RoyalRumble meant as much to you as it did to me. If that was it, it was on my own terms. If it wasn’t, then…,” he wrote.

It’s been reported that Christian will be working a part-time schedule for WWE, but there’s no word yet on when he will be back to continue this run.

Below is Christian’s full tweet: