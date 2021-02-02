2/2/21 AEW Dark Results

Anthony Ogogo, Excalibur, and Taz are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall) and Nick Comoroto defeated M’Badu, Terrell Hughes, and Terrence Hughes

2. Rey Fenix defeated KC Navarro

3. Tay Conti (w/Anna Jay and -1) defeated Tesha Price

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. hosts a new episode of “The Waiting Room.” Her guest is Ricky Starks. They compliment each other a lot, but Tony Schiavone interrupts. He gets in between them and says they are out of time.

4. Thunder Rosa defeated Dani Jordyn

5. Santana and Ortiz defeated Fuego Del Sol and Vary Morales

6. Leyla Hirsch defeated Katalina Perez

The Acclaimed rap about all of the other teams in the Tag Team Battle Royale on tomorrow night’s Dynamite.

7. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) defeated Danny Limelight and Ryzin

8. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Bear Country (Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson), Joey Janela, and Sonny Kiss defeated Aaron Solow, Baron Black, Mike Verna, and Shawn Dean

9. Diamante and Ivelisse defeated Jazmin Allure and Vertvixen

10. Gunn Club (Billy and Colten Gunn) defeated John Skyler and Ray Jaz

11. Red Velvet defeated Alex Gracia

12. 10 defeated Jake St. Patrick

13. SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) defeated Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico)