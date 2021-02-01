WWE names Christine Lubrano as new SVP of Creative Writing Operations

WWE today announced the appointment of Christine Lubrano as Senior Vice President, Creative Writing Operations. Lubrano will be responsible for overseeing all strategic operations for the company’s Creative Writing division and report to Brad Blum, WWE Executive Vice President, Operations.

In her new role, Lubrano will be charged with developing and leading a team of writers for WWE’s weekly flagship programs, Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. She will oversee long-term planning for the Creative Writing team and manage its operations in collaboration with Executive Director, Bruce Prichard.

Lubrano is an Emmy-nominated and accomplished programming executive with deep knowledge of the media landscape. In 2019, she launched Lubrano Media, where she developed scripted and unscripted shows while also providing executive producing and consulting services. Previously, she served as Senior Vice President, Original Programming at IFC overseeing the development and execution of all original series and co-productions. Prior to that, Lubrano served in various leadership roles at IFC including VP of Current Programming and VP of Unscripted Series, Documentaries & Live Events.

She has been integral to the success of the Emmy Award-winning Portlandia, and a lead creative force behind the acclaimed, Emmy nominated Documentary Now, created by Bill Hader, Seth Meyers and Fred Armisen. While at IFC, Lubrano also spearheaded a slate of international co-productions, including three seasons of The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margret (Merman), Year of the Rabbit (Objective Content), and four seasons of the all-female Canadian sketch comedy show, The Baroness Von Sketch Show (Frantic Films).

Lubrano oversaw the development and production of the Emmy nominated documentary Monty Python: Almost the Truth (the Lawyer’s Cut) for which she earned an Emmy nomination in the non-fiction category.