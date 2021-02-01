Title matches announced for Raw

WWE has announced two title matches for tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW.

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley will defend his title against Riddle. Also, RAW Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander will defend against Lucha House Party.

WWE is also teasing that rapper Bad Bunny will be on MizTV with The Miz and John Morrison tonight, as a follow-up to their interaction at the Royal Rumble. WWE noted that The Miz is promising that Bad Bunny will be his guest tonight.

