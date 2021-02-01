The New Day pays tribute to Brodie Lee with ring gear at Royal Rumble

The New Day paid tribute to the late Brodie Lee (Jon Huber, fka Luke Harper) at tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

While Kofi is still out of action with a jaw injury, he appeared in a backstage segment with Xavier Woods and WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E to hype them up for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. Kofi noted in the segment that while not cleared, he wasn’t going to miss the chance to wear their cool new ring gear.

As seen in the photos below, the tops and bottoms to the gear featured Lee, who passed away on December 26 from a non-COVID-19 lung issue.

Lee was close with all three members of the group.

Johnathan Davenport designed The New Day’s Brodie Lee tribute gear for tonight’s #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/5yWLAwZv5C — HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) February 1, 2021

Kofi Kingston y Xavier Woods honorando a Brodie Lee. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/lVYodrLuK9 — Carlos Argila (@argilacarlos) February 1, 2021