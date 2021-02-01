Report on Edge’s WrestleMania 37 match
WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is reportedly planned for WrestleMania 37.
Edge is set to appear on tonight’s RAW to address his 30-Man Royal Rumble Match win from Sunday, but Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com reports that he will be challenging the SmackDown champion, Reigns.
Reigns retained his title over Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing Match at Sunday’s Rumble pay-per-view.
Bianca Belair’s WrestleMania 37 match is undecided at this point. Belair won the 30-Woman Rumble Match to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 37.It was also noted that
Stay tuned for more.