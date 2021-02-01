Report: Jey Uso not cleared for action

Jey Uso is reportedly out of action right now.

Uso was not in attendance for Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view and now Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com reports that the SmackDown Superstar is not medically cleared to compete.

There’s no word yet on why Uso is not cleared to compete, or when he will be cleared to return to action.

Uso has not appeared on SmackDown since the January 15 episode, and was reportedly absent for the last two weeks. His last match came on January 15, when he lost to Shinsuke Nakamura. At one point WWE had him announced for Sunday’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

Stay tuned for more on Uso’s WWE status.