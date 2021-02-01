Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions To Join Colin Cowherd Podcast Network

Outkick reports that Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast will be joining Colin Cowherd’s podcast network The Volume, and she spoke about her excitement about it.

She said: “I’m just excited to be adding in some interviews outside the wrestling world too. It’ll be lots of WWE and other promotions, and UFC, but we plan on continuing to expand and be a place where athletes can tell their story.”

She will move over to the network immediately, with her first episode being an interview with UFC heavyweight Stipe Miocic that goes live on Thursday. The Volume will be owned by Cowherd with iHeartMedia selling advertisements. It will also include podcasts from Cowherd himself, along with Aqib Talib, Danny Parkins, Alex Monaco, and LaJethro Jenkins and Dragonfly Jonez together. Paquette will appear on Cowherd’s podcast around major WWE, AEW and UFC events.

The two met in 2012 when she auditioned to replace Michelle Beadle on SportsNation, although that job eventually went to Charissa Thompson.