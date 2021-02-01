Peter Rosenberg loses the WWE 24/7 Championship to R-Truth

R-Truth is once again your new WWE 24/7 Champion.

Truth won the title from Peter Rosenberg during an appearance on The Michael Kay Show on The YES Network in New York City this evening. The WWE on-air personality and NYC radio DJ appeared on the show for a championship reveal segment after discussing Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Truth is now a 48-time WWE 24/7 Champion. Rosenberg just won the title at Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view after hitting a low blow on Truth during a panel segment.

Below are several shots from tonight’s title change, along with comments from Rosenberg:

well it was a hell of a title reign if I do say so myself … I never should have had a room with a balcony … busch league https://t.co/vIXsxla0tD — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) February 1, 2021