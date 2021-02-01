Peacock, the new home of WWE Network, increases to 33 million subscribers

NBC’s Peacock, the future home of the WWE Network in the United States, hit 33 million in subscribers, up from the 28 million the service had back in late December.

Last week WWE and NBC Universal announced that the full catalog of the WWE Network will be moving to Peacock on March 18, bringing over 17,000 hours of WWE action to the service and an additional 1.1 million subscribers with it.

WWE fans subscribing to the WWE Network for $9.99 will now be able to view all the content – including that of Peacock – for 50% less at just $4.99, although with adverts. A $9.99 ad-free tier is available as well, but whatever anyone ends up paying, they will get the WWE Network and all of NBC’s Peacock programs.

The five-year deal between WWE and NBCUniversal is valued at over $1 billion.