Notes on Aliyah and Simon Gotch

“Robert Stone threw up in the ring and it smelled so bad! I cannot tell you, I can’t describe what the smell was. The match was over, I run to the back and I’m just vomiting because the visual of him puking and the smell got me so hard. His vomit made me vomit for real,” she said.

– Contra Unit has a top soldier whose MLW contract is expiring soon.

Simon Gotch’s MLW deal is about to expire and he’ll be a free agent going forward. Reportedly, this doesn’t mean he will no longer be with the company; he is just no longer going to be bound to a contract.