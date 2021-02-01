News on when Cesaro’s WWE contract expires

Cesaro’s WWE contract is reportedly expiring after WrestleMania 37.

There’s no word on the exact date that the contract expires, but WrestlingINC reports that Cesaro’s current deal expires “shortly” after WrestleMania 37, which takes place on April 10 and April 11.

There is no word on if Cesaro is looking to re-sign with WWE, or if he is planning on leaving the company.

The pro wrestling veteran has been wrestling since 2000, but signed with WWE in September 2011. He’s currently a member of the SmackDown roster and has been teaming with Shinsuke Nakamura but WWE recently teased their split. Cesaro is a one-time WWE United States Champion, a two-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion, and a five-time RAW Tag Team Champions. He also won the inaugural Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania XXX in 2014.

Stay tuned for more on Cesaro’s WWE status.