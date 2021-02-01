Metehan

Real Name: Metehan Kocabaşoğlu

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 180 lbs.

Date of Birth: March 4, 1993

Hometown: Berlin, Germany

Pro Debut: June 28, 2008

Trained By: German Wrestling Federation

Finishing Move: Tiger Suplex

Biography

– Metahan has also been known as Lucky Kid & Hakan Asian. He has also been nicknamed Babo.

– October 3, 2009, Lucky defeated Cem Kaplan at GWF Break the Wall.

– November 14th, Lucky defeated Cem Kaplan at DWA Harley Night IX.

– May 15, 2010, Lucky & Cem Kaplan lost to Modern Takedown (Flash Christian & Impulz) at ACW Wrestling Challenge X.

– September 26th, Young and Strong (Lucky & Cem Kaplan) lost to Matt Cross & X-Dream on GSW Courage.

– October 23rd, Young and Strong lost to Hot and Spicy (Axel Dieter Jr. & Da Mack) on GSW Courage.

– October 24th, Lucky challenged X-Dream for the GSW Breakthrough Title.

– January 22, 2011, Lucky defeated Andrew Patterson on GSW Courage.

– April 2nd, Lucky lost to Devil Dragon at MWA Only One Will Survive.

– June 19th, Lucky lost to KAMIKAZE at ZERO1 Wrestler’s.

– October 1st, Lucky won a 3-Way Elimination at GWF Berlin Wrestling Night 6.

– November 5th, Lucky competed in the GSW Rumble.

– December 10th, Lucky defeated Cash Money Erkan for the GWF Amateur Berlin Title.

– March 3, 2012, Lucky lost to Pascal Spalter at the MWA Most Wanted X – 5th Anniversary Show.

– October 20th, Young Lions (Lucky & Tarkan Aslan) won a All-In Rumble to win the EW-COM Tag Team Titles.

– February 2, 2013, Young Lions lost the titles to Ringbrecher (Pascal Spalter & Petar Bojetz).

– May 4th, Lucky challenged Cem Kaplan for the GWF Middleweight Title.

– October 19th, Young Lions competed against Decent Society (Crazy Sexy Mike & Salsakid Rambo) for the vacant GSW Tag Team Titles.

– February 1, 2014, Lucky defeated Slinky at GWF Berlin Wrestling Night 22.

– April 5th, Young Lions lost to Paul London & Brian Kendrick at DWA Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Night ’14.

– April 26th, Young Lions defeated Beatings R Us (Jack Ferrigno & Robby Maddox) for the vacant DWA Tag Team Titles.

– May 3rd, Lucky lost a I Quit match to Koray at GWF Berlin Wrestling Night 25.

– September 27th, Lucky challenged Zero Samurai for the Next Step Title.

– November 1st, Lucky defeated Flying Dragon Jr. at GWF Berlin Wrestling Night 29.

– November 15th, Young Lions retained the DWA Tag Team Titles against Brian Kendrick & Paul London.

– January 31, 2015, Young Lions defeated Reign of Terror (Cash Money Erkan & the Big JAWS) for the MWA Tag Team Titles.

– March 7th, Young Lions defeated Cash Money Mafia for the GWF Tag Team Titles.

– April 25th, Lucky competed in a 3-Way for the wXw Shotgun Title.

– June 20th, Lucky competed in the wXw Shortcut to the Top Royal Rumble.

– July 4th, Young Lions defeated Cash Money Mafia at GWF Berlin Wrestling Night 33.

– September 5th, Young Lions defended the GWF Tag Team Titles against Hot and Spicy.

– October 2nd, Young Lions lost to Hot and Spicy in the first round of the wXw World Tag Team Tournament.

– October 3rd, Young Lions lost both the GWF & DWA Tag Team Titles to Chaos Und Körperverletzung (Cem Kaplan & Koray).

– May 7, 2016, Young Lions defeated The Wards (Luther Ward & Sammy Ward) to win the GWF European Tag Team Tournament.

– June 4th, Young Lions defeated Chaos Und Körperverletzung in a Ladder match for the GWF Tag Team Titles.

– July 2nd, Young Lions defeated Murat Kaan & Hakeem Waqur for the vacant cOw Tag Team Titles.

– September 3rd, Lucky competed in the GWF Battlefield ’16.

– September 10th, Young Lions lost the cOw Tag Team Titles to The New Ottoman Empire (Murat AK & Murat Kaan).

– September 17th, Lucky challenged PJ Black for the GWF Berlin Title.

– September 30th, Lucky lost to Matt Cross at the GSW 15th Anniversary Show.

– October 1st, Young Lions lost the MWA Tag Team Titles to Die Meisterklasse (Masterpiece Marsellus & Michael Knight).

– December 3rd, Lucky lost to Orlando Silver in the quarter-finals of the GWF King of Berlin ’16 Tournament.

– December 16th, Lucky lost to Ecki Eckstein in the first round of the EWP Axel Dieter Memorial Cup ’16.

– March 11, 2017, Lucky defeated Senzo Volto at GWF Chaos City ’17.

– April 22nd, Young Lions defeated Spartan Legion (Markus Mytra & Yorghos Kolonis) for the HCW Tag Team Titles.

– May 13th, Young Lions defeated A4 (Absolute Andy & Marius Al-Ani) for the wXw World Tag Team Titles.

– June 3rd, Lucky defeated Donovan Dijak at GWF Mystery Mayhem ’17.

– August 12th, Lucky lost to Bram at GWF Grandslam Wrestling.

– August 23rd, Lucky lost to Hiromu Takahashi in the first round of the WCPW Pro Wrestling World Cup.

– September 2nd, Lucky competed in the GWF Battlefield Rumble ’17.

– September 16th, Lucky lost to Boldo Brown at HCW Utolso Emberig ’17.

– October 6th, Young Lions entered into the wXw World Tag Team League ’17.

– October 15th, Lucky lost to Timothy Thatcher at the wXw Fight Forever Tour ’17: Leipzig.

– October 28th, Lucky lost to Chris Brookes at the wXw Fight Forever Tour ’17: London.

– November 11th, Lucky defeated Tarkan Aslan for the GWF Berlin Title.

– November 24th, Lucky won the wXw Ostfriesland Cup Battle Royal.

– December 9th, Lucky retained the GWF Berlin Title against Rambo.

– December 16th, Lucky defeated Joe E. Legend for the YAWARA Title.

– February 17, 2018, Lucky retained the title in a 4-Way.

– March 3rd, Lucky lost the GWF Berlin Title to Cash Money Erkan.

– March 10th, Lucky lost to Timothy Thatcher in the quarter-finals of the wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament ’18.

– April 13th, Lucky challenged Bobby Gunns for the wXw Shotgun Title.

– April 22nd, Lucky defeated Emil Sitoci on wXw Shotgun.

– May 5th, Lucky lost to Jay Lethal at wXw Superstars of Wrestling ’18.

– July 8th, Lucky & Mike Bailey lost to CCK (Chris Brookes & Kid Lykos) on RevPro Live at the Cockpit.

– August 25th, Lucky & Chris Brookes lost to the Hunter Brothers (Jim & Lee Hunter) in the semi-finals of the ATTACK Kris Travis Tag Team Invitational ’18 Tournament.

– August 26th, Lucky lost to Omari at Defiant Stacked ’18.

– September 8th, Lucky competed in the GWF Battlefield ’18.

– September 29th, Lucky lost the YAWARA Title to Pascal Spalter in a 4-Way.

– October 4th, Lucky defeated Chris Brookes at wXw Inner Circle 6.

– October 20th, Lucky won a 3-Way No DQ match at GWF Underground Wrestling 5.

– December 3rd, Lucky defeated Omari on Defiant Loaded.

– January 5, 2019, Lucky lost to John Klinger on Defiant Loaded.

– February 10th, Lucky competed in a 4-Way for the vacant Breed Pro Title.

– February 15th, Lucky defeated Da Mack at wXw Dead End XVIII.

– March 2nd, Lucky lost to Cem Kaplan in the first round of the GWF Light Heavyweight World Cup ’19.

– March 3rd, Lucky lost to Kay Lee Ray in the first round of the SWE Speed King Tournament ’19.

– March 10th, Lucky defeated WALTER to win the wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament ’19.

– May 4th, Lucky lost to Jordan Devlin in the first round of the PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 Tournament ’19.

– May 10th, Lucky competed in the final 4-Way of the wXw Mitteldeutschland Cup ’19.

– May 11th, Lucky lost to Absolute Andy at wXw True Colors ’19.

– June 1st, Lucky lost to Brian Cage at wXw Superstars of Wrestling ’19.

– June 2nd, Lucky challenged Icarus for the AOW Title.

– August 3rd, Lucky challenged Bobby Gunns for the wXw Unified World Wrestling Title.

– August 31st, Lucky competed in the final 4-Way Elimination of the EWP Spree Cup ’19 Tournament.

– September 19th, Lucky lost to A-Kid in the first round of the PWG Battle of Los Angeles ’19.

– October 4th, Schadenfreude (Lucky & Kyle Fletcher) lost to The Purge Club (Ivan Kiev & Pete Bouncer) in the first round of the wXw World Tag Team Festival ’19.

– October 25th, Schadenfreude lost to Villain Enterprises (PCO & Brody King) at ROH Honor United – London.

– October 26th, Schadenfreude competed in a 3-Way at ROH Honor United – Newport.

– October 27th, Schadenfreude lost to Villain Enterprises (Flip Gordon & Marty Scurll) at ROH Honor United – Bolton.

– December 14th, Lucky defeated Kassius Ohno at the wXw 19th Anniversary Show.

– February 22, 2020, Young Lions lost to Pretty Bastards (Prince Ahura & Maggot) in the first round of the Unlimited Tag Team Title Tournament.

– March 6th, Lucky lost to Jurn Simmons in the first round of the wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament ’20.

– June 12th, Metehan defeated Alpha Kevin on wXw Shotgun.

– July 30th, Metehan defeated Hektor to win the vacant wXw Shotgun Title.

– August 21st, Metehan retained the title against Senza Volto.

– August 29th, Metehan defended the title against Avalanche.

– October 9th, Metehan retained the title against Killer Kelly.

– October 26th, Metehan entered into the wXw Catch Grand Prix ’20.

– December 31st, Metehan lost the wXw Shotgun Title to Norman Harras.