Kenny Omega tweets message for WWE fans, comments on WWE golf cart spot

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was tweeting during last night’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view and responded to fan feedback on the golf cart spot during the Last Man Standing match, which saw WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns run Kevin Owens over.

Fans quickly compared this to Omega and Matt Hardy driving over Sammy Guevara on AEW Dynamite last year.

Omega responded, “Guys, I know. They did it well so props to all involved.”

Omega also responded to a fan who said WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler and Eddie Gilbert did the golf cart spot better 35 years ago.

“There’s no topping that one,” he wrote.

Omega also sent a message to “weird WWE stans” after the pay-per-view.

“Word of advice to all you weird WWE stans. If you’re trying to piss me off, tweet something controversial about a video game I like. I don’t care much about wresting opinions. Those are yours. Have them,” he wrote.

You can see Omega’s related tweets below:

Guys, I know. They did it well so props to all involved. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) February 1, 2021

There’s no topping that one. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) February 1, 2021