Jonathan Gresham re-signs with Ring of Honor

Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that Jonathan Gresham has re-signed with the company.

“The Octopus,” who is arguably the premier technical wrestler in the sport and has wrestled all over the world, is coming off the best year of his 15-year career.

Gresham has accomplished the rare feat of holding two ROH titles simultaneously, as he currently is the Pure Champion as well as a co-holder of the ROH World Tag Team Championship.

He was instrumental in ROH resurrecting the Pure Title last year. Gresham won a 16-man tournament to become the first Pure Champion since the title was retired in 2006.

As part of his mission to “restore honor” to ROH by bringing the pure style to the forefront, Gresham formed The Foundation with Jay Lethal, Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus a few months ago.

Gresham, who made his ROH debut in the 2011 Top Prospect Tournament, also is the head trainer at the ROH Dojo.