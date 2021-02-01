Jeet Rama

Real Name: Satender Dagar

Height: 6’4″

Weight: 235 lbs.

Date of Birth: January 12, 1981

Hometown: Sonipat district, Haryana (India)

Pro Debut: September 29, 2015

Trained By: WWE Performance Center

Finishing Move:

Biography

– June 2, 2015, Dagar signed with the WWE & would be reporting to the WWE Performance Center.

– September 26, 2015, Dagar would make his in-ring debut in a Battle Royal at a WWE NXT Live event. He went by the ring name Satender Ved Pal.

– January 15, 2016, Dagar would begin using the ring name Jeet Rama. He would defeat Chad Gable at a WWE Live show in India.

– April 5, 2017, Jeet defeated John Skyler on NXT in a dark match.

– April 19th, Jeet won a dark match against Maxx Stardom on NXT.

– May 25th, Dagar defeated Chris Silvio in a dark match on NXT.

– June 23rd, Jeet defeated Jonny Vandal in a dark match on NXT.

– July 12th, Jeet defeated Mik Drake in a dark match on NXT.

– July 18, 2018, Jeet defeated Chase Adams in a dark match on NXT.

– January 22, 2021, Jeet lost to AJ Styles at WWE Superstar Spectacle.