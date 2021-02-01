Jeet Rama
Real Name: Satender Dagar
Height: 6’4″
Weight: 235 lbs.
Date of Birth: January 12, 1981
Hometown: Sonipat district, Haryana (India)
Pro Debut: September 29, 2015
Trained By: WWE Performance Center
Finishing Move:
Biography
– June 2, 2015, Dagar signed with the WWE & would be reporting to the WWE Performance Center.
– September 26, 2015, Dagar would make his in-ring debut in a Battle Royal at a WWE NXT Live event. He went by the ring name Satender Ved Pal.
– January 15, 2016, Dagar would begin using the ring name Jeet Rama. He would defeat Chad Gable at a WWE Live show in India.
– April 5, 2017, Jeet defeated John Skyler on NXT in a dark match.
– April 19th, Jeet won a dark match against Maxx Stardom on NXT.
– May 25th, Dagar defeated Chris Silvio in a dark match on NXT.
– June 23rd, Jeet defeated Jonny Vandal in a dark match on NXT.
– July 12th, Jeet defeated Mik Drake in a dark match on NXT.
– July 18, 2018, Jeet defeated Chase Adams in a dark match on NXT.
– January 22, 2021, Jeet lost to AJ Styles at WWE Superstar Spectacle.