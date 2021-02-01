Jay White returns to NJPW

Feb 1, 2021 - by James Walsh

The weeks of speculation are finally over, as Jay White made his return to NJPW during this morning’s Road to New Beginning event. Following the conclusion of the match between Bullet Club and Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii, White came out and hit Ishii with the Blade Runner.

White cut a promo earlier this month hinting that he might retire from New Japan, which started rumors that he was headed to WWE.

One Response

  1. peter says:
    February 1, 2021 at 3:53 pm

    thank god i don’t think he would’ve been used well anywhere else.

