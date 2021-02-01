Dustin Diamond (“Screech”) passes away

Feb 1, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Dustin Diamond — best known for playing the lovable Samuel “Screech” Powers on the hit NBC sitcom, “Saved by the Bell” — has died … TMZ has learned.

A rep for Dustin tells us he died Monday morning. His condition had greatly declined since last week, and he was taken off of breathing machines in an attempt to get him to hospice care. His GF was by his side when he passed away.

Dustin’s death comes just a couple weeks after completing his first round of chemo after he was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell carcinoma … which is commonly referred to as lung cancer. We were told the cancer started somewhere in Dustin’s body and metastasized in his lungs.

He was initially hospitalized in Florida in January after feeling pain all over his body and a general sense of unease. Unfortunately for the kid star … it turned out to be cancer.

Click here to read more

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

One Response

  1. Kyle Williamson says:
    February 1, 2021 at 2:25 pm

    R.I.P Say hi to Brodie Lee for me

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Bianca Belair

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal