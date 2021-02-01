Drew McIntyre to grant Sheamus a WWE Championship shot

Sheamus has turned on his good friend, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW featured an opening segment where McIntyre was interrupted by WWE Hall of Famer Edge, who came to discuss his Men’s Royal Rumble Win from Sunday. McIntyre praised Edge and Edge called him out for not attacking him when he entered the ring and complimenting him instead. Edge made it known that he will announce his WrestleMania 37 opponent soon, and when he does everyone will know. The segment also saw Sheamus come out and interrupt McIntyre and Edge.

Sheamus talked down to Edge and said The Rated R Superstar should be flattered by Drew’s compliments. Sheamus noted that he’s not happy, and while Drew has been his friend for many years and wants to take the high road with Edge, Sheamus doesn’t. The segment went on with Edge warning Drew that he’s playing a dangerous game with a big target on his back. Sheamus talked some more trash to Edge before Edge left the ring, noting that the world will know when he makes his WrestleMania 37 decision, but everyone should know that he plans on leaving WrestleMania with a title. Drew raised the WWE Title in the air and watched as Edge made his exit. Drew then turned around to a big Brogue Kick from Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior left the ring to boos and then posed on the stage as Drew recovered.

RAW returned from commercial to Sheamus being interviewed by Charly Caruso in the back. Sheamus said he’s tired of being known as McIntyre’s friend, and then declared that they are no longer friends because he wants the WWE Title. WWE then teased a new alliance between Sheamus and Drew Gulak as Sheamus grabbed his bags from Gulak, who was waiting nearby, and left as a confused Caruso looked on.

Charly then interviewed McIntyre later in the show. He noted that it would be an honor to face Edge at WrestleMania 37, but in regards to Sheamus, he said family fights all the time but this felt different. Drew went on and said if Sheamus wants to throw away their 20 year friendship over the WWE Title, then so be it. Drew then declared that if Sheamus wants the match, he’s got it.

Sheamus responded to Drew’s promo on Twitter and wrote, “it’s on… friend. [Irish flag emoji] v [Scottish flag emoji]”

WWE has not officially announced when Sheamus vs. McIntyre will happen for the title, but we will keep you updated.

As noted, the current plan is for Edge to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37. There’s no word yet on who will challenge McIntyre on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Below are several shots of tonight’s related RAW angles from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL, along with the full tweet from Sheamus:

"But instead of kicking my head off, you're showering me with compliments!"@EdgeRatedR wants to see the Scottish Firebreathing Dragon, not a polite #WWEChampion!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Y2m4GyQEsf — WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2021