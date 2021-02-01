Damian Priest reportedly joining Raw brand

Damian Priest is reportedly now a member of the WWE RAW roster.

As noted, last night’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view was booked as the call-ups from WWE NXT for Priest and Rhea Ripley. PWInsider now reports that Priest is backstage at tonight’s RAW, and will be joining the red brand roster.

Priest had been scheduled for a main roster call-up for several weeks and at one point almost debuted on SmackDown to help Kevin Owens fight Jey Uso and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but that was nixed at the last minute.

Priest entered Sunday’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match at #14 and was the #16 elimination, by WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Priest lasted 15:34 and eliminated Elias, The Miz, John Morrison, and Kane. His last NXT TV match came at New Year’s Evil on January 6, when he was defeated by Karrion Kross.

