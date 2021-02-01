Christian talks about his surprise return at the Royal Rumble

Former World Heavyweight champion Christian made a surprise return to the Royal Rumble last night, his first time in a WWE ring for a match in seven years.

Christian, who somewhat retired due to concussions, said it was surreal to return and he didn’t know what to expect. “You know its funny…everybody has a plan until you get hit,” he said in his first post-match reaction comments. “And that was kinda the case here. I had a visual of what’s going to happen, I got hit once and I was like alright…it’s on!”

The Canadian said it felt good and this is what he was born to do so it felt like being back home once again. Christian said he took great lengths to keep his participation in the Rumble a surprise and said nobody knew what was happening and he was playing coy all day.

Asked what’s next for him, Christian gave a short answer that we might not like. “All I was ever promised was one more match. That could be it,” he said before walking away.











