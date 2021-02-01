Bailey Matthews
Real Name: Bailey Matthews
Height:
Weight:
Date of Birth:
Hometown: Blackpool, England
Pro Debut: 2018
Trained By: NJPW Dojo
Finishing Move:
Biography
– November 26, 2018, Joe Bailey lost to Jordon Breaks in a dark match at PROGRESS Chapter 79.
– December 15th, Bailey lost to Harlem Bravado at EVOLVE 117.
– December 16th, Bailey lost a dark match to Joe Gacy at EVOLVE 118.
– 2020, Bailey became a Young Lion for New Japan Pro Wrestling.
– January 29, 2021, it had been reported that Bailey has signed with the WWE & will be placed under the NXT UK banner.