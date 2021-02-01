Bailey Matthews

Real Name: Bailey Matthews

Height:

Weight:

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Blackpool, England

Pro Debut: 2018

Trained By: NJPW Dojo

Finishing Move:

Biography

– November 26, 2018, Joe Bailey lost to Jordon Breaks in a dark match at PROGRESS Chapter 79.

– December 15th, Bailey lost to Harlem Bravado at EVOLVE 117.

– December 16th, Bailey lost a dark match to Joe Gacy at EVOLVE 118.

– 2020, Bailey became a Young Lion for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

– January 29, 2021, it had been reported that Bailey has signed with the WWE & will be placed under the NXT UK banner.