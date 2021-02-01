Allie Recks



Real Name:

Height: 5’4″

Weight: 110 lbs.

Date of Birth: February 27, 1995

Hometown: Carteret, New Jersey

Resided: Jacksonville, Florida

Pro Debut: July 2014

Trained By: ECPW, Monster Factory & ROH Dojo

Finishing Move: The Recks Effect

Biography

– May 27, 2016, Recks lost to Raena Skye at PROJECT Chapter I: Invictus.

– June 8th, Recks lost to Brittany Blake at CZW Dojo Wars.

– June 15th, Recks & Jeff Cannonball defeated Rayo & Brittany Blake at CZW Dojo Wars.

– June 18th, Recks competed in a 4-Way for the vacant UPWA Women’s Title.

– April 8, 2017, Recks lost to Davienne in the semi-finals of the WOW Women’s Title Tournament.

– June 9th, Recks defeated KC Spinelli at WOW Women of Warriors II.

– July 22nd, Recks & Jersey Devil defeated Brian Johnson & Miss Jasmine at PPW Excalibur.

– July 29th, Recks lost to Faye Jackson at BCW Dawn of a New Era.

– September 16th, Recks won a 3-Way at PPW Adrenaline.

– September 23rd, Recks won a 4-Way at BCW Fight for It.

– October 7th, Recks defeated Renee Michelle at WOW Women of Warriors III.

– October 21st, Recks lost to Deonna Purrazzo in the first round of the ECWA 4th Annual Super 8 ChickFight Tournament.

– November 4th, Recks, Karen Q & Sumie Sakai lost to Skylar, Delmi Exo & Ashley Vox at WrestleJam 16.

– November 18th, Recks won a 4-Way to win the vacant PPW Women’s Title.

– December 16th, Recks defended the title in a 4-Way.

– January 20, 2018, Recks won a 3-Way to win the FTPW Ladies Title.

– February 3rd, Recks defeated Sierra at CEW Storm Warning.

– March 9th, Recks defeated Terra Calaway at BCW Anniversary 2.

– March 17th, Recks defended the PPW Women’s Title against Christina Marie.

– April 14th, Recks lost to Nyla Rose at WOW Women of Warriors V.

– April 21st, Recks retained the PPW Women’s Title against Madison Rayne.

– May 27th, Recks defeated Delmi Exo at WWR All Day.

– July 14th, Recks challenged James Ellsworth for the World Intergender Title.

– July 21st, Recks competed in the Forza Lucha Cup ’18 first round Battle Royal.

– August 18th, Recks lost the FTPW Ladies Title to Katalina Perez in a 4-Way.

– September 15th, Recks lost the PPW Women’s Title to Miranda Vionette in a 3-Way.

– December 15th, Recks & Willow Nightingale defeated Brandi Lauren & Jenna at SHINE 55.

– January 19, 2019, Recks defeated Brandi Lauren at SHINE 56.

– March 1st, Recks defeated Dani Jordyn at SHW Eye of the Storm.

– April 27th, Recks lost to Miranda Alize at Ladies Night Out 6.

– May 18th, Recks defeated Jayel Cotto at ACE Destined for Greatness ’19.

– June 29th, Recks defeated Nadi at SHINE 59.

– August 21st, Recks defeated KiLynn King on ACW Proving Ground.

– October 19th, Recks defeated Danika Della Rouge to win the vacant KSMH Queen of the North Title.

– November 10th, Recks & Havok lost to Tenille Dashwood & Jordynne Grace at PPW/Impact Wrestling Overdrive.

– February 1, 2020, Recks defended the KSMH Queen of the North Title against Vanessa Azure.

– September 29th, Recks defeated Sofi Castillo on ACW/WWN Proving Ground.

– December 5th, Recks defeated Avery Taylor for the ACW Women’s Title.

– December 8th, Recks defeated Sofia Castillo on ACW/WWN Proving Ground.

– December 29th, Recks defeated Raeven Marie on ACW/WWN Proving Ground.

– January 23, 2021, Recks defended the ACW Women’s Title against Amber Nova.