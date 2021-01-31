Wrestler of the Year
2020 Year End Awards: Wrestler of the Year
Drew McIntyre (32%, 157 Votes)
Jon Moxley (18%, 87 Votes)
Roman Reigns (10%, 48 Votes)
Kenny Omega (8%, 41 Votes)
Bray Wyatt (6%, 27 Votes)
Chris Jericho (5%, 24 Votes)
Randy Orton (5%, 22 Votes)
Walter (3%, 15 Votes)
Eddie Edwards (3%, 14 Votes)
Adam Cole (3%, 14 Votes)
Tetsuya Naito (2%, 10 Votes)
Cody Rhodes (2%, 10 Votes)
Kazuchika Okada (2%, 9 Votes)
Keith Lee (1%, 7 Votes)
Total Voters: 485
2019: Chris Jericho
2018: Kenny Omega
2017: AJ Styles
2016: AJ Styles
2015: Shinsuke Nakamura
2014: Brock Lesnar