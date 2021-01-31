Three New WWE Network Documentaries Being Filmed at Royal Rumble

WWE is filming for three new documentary projects at today’s Royal Rumble. PWInsider reports that the company is filming for documentaries on Big E., Edge and Goldberg at today’s PPV.

The site notes that there may be other projects that use footage filmed at the PPV, but those three are the focus for today’s interviews being filmed. It was noted in the announcement that WWE Network was moving to Peacock in March that one “signature documentary” would be released annually starting next year, though it was not said if this would be one of those documentaries or the more typical WWE Network ones.