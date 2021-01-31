Stephanie McMahon Says WWE Wants to Have WrestleMania Back to 1 Night Again

In an interview with TV Insider, Stephanie McMahon said that that there are plans for Wrestlemania to go back to being a one night even in the future. Wrestlemania 37 will take place over two nights on April 10 and 11, just as Wrestlemania 36 did last year. Here are highlights:

On the Wrestlemania video announcement: “We wanted to give our fans some hope during these challenging times. A lot of people plan their vacations around WrestleMania because it’s like a big family reunion. People come from over 60 countries and all 50 states.”

On Wrestlemania running for two nights again: “We want to maximize the value. The two nights are unique to the times. [We have plans] to go back to one night for future WrestleMania events, but of course we will see what happens this year. We want to deliver the best possible value we can for our fans who are hopefully able to attend and for those watching all around the world.”

On the future of live events: “Our fans are our secret sauce. When we pivoted to the ThunderDome [WWE’s virtual videoconferencing crowd system], we brought our fans back [virtually] as well as the lights, the lasers, the pyro. There is an intersection of technology and live attendance. It happened faster than I think anyone anticipated, but we are absolutely looking to merge those worlds together the biggest and best way we possibly can. I know that our audience will be very vocal in telling us what they do and don’t like, which is certainly appreciated.”