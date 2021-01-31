Source: The Rock likely to have another WWE match

While speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer suggested that its likely The Rock will have another match in WWE but not until the company can have a full capacity of fans. He said “I know how Dwayne’s brain works on these things. He’s got this mentality, and I know this from all of our discussions that to him, and I guess because of how he grew up and everything like that, the idea of doing the match in front of 100,000 people means a lot to him. Obviously, this year whatever the number is going to be he’s not going to be close to that so he would — if he’s going to do something, and I don’t know if he will; and there are other things that are more important than WrestleMania that could get in the way at any time. I always thought that the SoFi Stadium match, I thought he would do that.”