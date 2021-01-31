Source: The Rock likely to have another WWE match

Jan 31, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

While speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer suggested that its likely The Rock will have another match in WWE but not until the company can have a full capacity of fans. He said “I know how Dwayne’s brain works on these things. He’s got this mentality, and I know this from all of our discussions that to him, and I guess because of how he grew up and everything like that, the idea of doing the match in front of 100,000 people means a lot to him. Obviously, this year whatever the number is going to be he’s not going to be close to that so he would — if he’s going to do something, and I don’t know if he will; and there are other things that are more important than WrestleMania that could get in the way at any time. I always thought that the SoFi Stadium match, I thought he would do that.”

