Poll results: Should Kevin Sullivan be inducted into the GERWECK.NET Hall of Fame?

Should Kevin Sullivan be inducted into the GERWECK.NET Hall of Fame? (70% required)

Yes (68%, 702 Votes)

No (33%, 338 Votes)

Total Voters: 1,040

As a result, Sullivan fails to be inducted. He is eligible to be considered again in twelve months.

The GERWECK.NET Hall of Fame is intended to include the elite members of the wrestling community that deserve to be inducted into a prestigious hall of fame without prejudice or politics. Areas of consideration for induction should include (but not be limited to) a wrestler’s drawing power, wrestling ability, impact or influences on the business, longevity, and passion/drive for the industry. Non-in ring performers (such as promoters, announcers, referees, etc.) should also be judged by a similar criterion, based on the highest standards for their areas. Remember, this is not a popularity contest. This hall of fame will only include the best of the best. Readers should e-mail halloffame@gerweck.net with names of candidates worthy of consideration. The name with the highest number of suggestions will be considered for voting the following month. Thus, twelve names will be considered per year, and the number of inductees for the year is totally up to the GERWECK.NET readers. If a subject doesn’t qualify for induction, he or she will remain off the consideration list for twelve months. If a subject receives 70% or higher, he or she will be inducted.

FAILED TO BE INDUCTED BY VOTING

TALENT % RECEIVED MONTH OF VOTING Chris Benoit 62% December 2007 Triple H 65% June 2008 Lita 57% October 2008 Honky Tonk Man 64% March 2009 Scott Hall 55% June 2009 Demolition 64% September 2009 Ultimate Warrior 47% November 2009 Bill Goldberg 47% December 2009 Earl Hebner 47% February 2010 Rey Mysterio 56% December 2010 Brian Pillman 66% October 2011 Rob Van Dam 66% May 2011 Jeff Jarrett 54% November 2011 Batista 27% January 2012 Chyna 32% June 2012 Tazz 60% December 2012 Jerry Lynn 60% January 2013 Scott Steiner 54% February 2013 Jeff Hardy 45% March 2013 Sid Vicious 65% July 2013 AJ Styles 48% September 2013 Eric Bischoff 49% October 2013 New Age Outlaws 48% November 2013 Larry Zbyszko 48% December 2013 CM Punk 58% January 2014 Brock Lesnar 42% February 2014 Diamond Dallas Page 62% March 2014 Junkyard Dog 50% July 2014 Paul Ellering 69% March 2016 Brock Lesnar 59% October 2016 Bill Goldberg (2) 64% November 2016 Sunny 43% November 2017 Sean Waltman 66% March 2018 The Hurricane 56% May 2018 Melina 39% October 2018 Marty Jannetty 49% March 2019 Dolph Ziggler 55% April 2019 Ken Shamrock 62% June 2019 CM Punk (2) 66% July 2019 Terri 44% September 2019 The Sandman 43% March 2020 Ronnie Garvin 66% October 2020 Kofi Kingston 66% November 2020 Kevin Sullivan 68% January 2021











