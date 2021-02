Bianca Bel Air is the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble winner

Proud … doesn’t even begin to describe the feeling I had watching @BiancaBelairWWE. From the day she walked into the #WWEPC, every #NXTTakeOver, the #RoyalRumble, and next #WrestleMania… there is no limit how bright her star can shine!!! @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/DWyxj4p1tC

— Triple H (@TripleH) February 1, 2021