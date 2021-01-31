Paige is a Goldberg fan, Reigns prepares for the Royal Rumble

– While speaking on WWE Backstage, Paige gave her thoughts on Goldberg competing for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble. She said “Honestly, like I’m a fan of Goldberg, right, I just don’t feel like he should be in this kinda thing. I think Drew has been having this massive buildup over the last year. He’s been completely carrying as the babyface of the company. I think he’s been doing so freaking well. Then you’ve got people who have been there for a long time who want to have that opportunity and unfortunately, they’re not getting it. I just don’t feel like it’s needed and I don’t think he should be the one to, at least, win it.”

—-

Roman Reigns comments on tonight’s Royal Rumble PPV.