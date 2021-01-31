Notes on Impact in the UK, Jungle Boy, Wrestlemania, and Fit Finaly

Jan 31, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: Photo credit: World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.

– Impact Wrestling is no longer airing in the U.K. on FreeSports. Impact had just announced the partnership with Premier Sports / FreeSports last October. Impact Wrestling has also been removed from the FreeSports website.

– AEW Names Jungle Boy Wrestler of the Week:

– WWE posted:

– Happy birthday to Fit Finlay.

