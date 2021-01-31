Notes on Impact in the UK, Jungle Boy, Wrestlemania, and Fit Finaly

– Impact Wrestling is no longer airing in the U.K. on FreeSports. Impact had just announced the partnership with Premier Sports / FreeSports last October. Impact Wrestling has also been removed from the FreeSports website.

– AEW Names Jungle Boy Wrestler of the Week:

It feels like every singles match for @boy_myth_legend he just keeps getting better, which makes him our #WrestleroftheWeek pic.twitter.com/Qa3AXIQCxH — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 29, 2021

– WWE posted:

EXCLUSIVE: The #WrestleMania 37 sign is here in the #WWEThunderDome! Which two Superstars will be delivering that epic *point* TONIGHT at #RoyalRumble? pic.twitter.com/DjqPnwvJtm — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 31, 2021

– Happy birthday to Fit Finlay.