New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions crowned tonight
Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax are your new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.
Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show saw Jax and Baszler defeat Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka to capture the titles. The match featured interference from Lacey Evans and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who helped Jax and Baszler win the straps.
This is the second title reign for Jax and Baszler together. Asuka and Flair won the titles back at the WWE TLC pay-per-view on December 20, by defeating Jax and Baszler.
Below are several shots of tonight’s title change from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL:
