In a phenomenal war-of-attrition, Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Shingo Takagi for the NEVER Openweight Championship in the main event of today’s event.

After over 35 minutes of back and forth action with outstanding psychology and storytelling, Tanahashi hit the High Fly Flow to claim this title for the first time. This furthers NJPW’s attempt to elevate the NEVER Openweight strap.