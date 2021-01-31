Natalia Markova
Real Name: Natalie Markova
Height: 5’6″
Weight: 132 lbs.
Date of Birth: January 11, 1989
Hometown: Moscow, Russia
Pro Debut: January 13, 2017
Trained By: Vadim Koryagin & IWF Wrestling School
Finishing Move: Bonnie Factor
Biography
– Markova is nicknamed The Russian Crush. She has also went by the ring names Bonnie, Ekaterina Bonnie & Natalia.
– Markova is also a fitness model & inspiration instructor (she helps veterans & disabled people). She has a Master’s degree & is fluent in multiple languages & dialects. She starred in The Lolipop Gang as Anastasia Frankenstein.
– June 24, 2007, Bonnie defeated Lilit for the IWF Women’s Title. Bonnie would lose the title in the same day to Vika Kamentseva.
– September 30th, Bonnie defeated Vika Kamentseva to win back the title.
– February 22, 2009, Bonnie lost the IWF Women’s Title to Marilyn Klein.
– September 19th, Bonnie won the IWF Women’s Title by winning a 3-Way.
– November, Bonnie would vacate the IWF Women’s Title.
– December 12th, Bonnie & DTP lost to Colibri & Lilit at IWF Full Throttle.
– January 16, 2010, Bonnie defeated DTP & Katya Pronina in a Handicap Match at IWF Danger Zone.
– January 15, 2011, Bonnie won the IWF Women’s Title by winning a Battle Royal.
– February 19th, Bonnie defended the title against Sasha Vavilova.
– November 19th, Bonnie retained the title against Katya Pronina.
– December 23rd, Bonnie, Ivan Markov & Sanshiro Takagi defeated Michael Nakazawa, Tanomusaku Toba & Tomomitsu Matsunaga at DDT Ikatsu Peyokappe in Ibaraki ’11.
– September 16, 2012, Bonnie lost the IWF Women’s Title to Katya Pronina in a Gauntlet.
– November 24th, Bonnie competed in a 3-Way for the IWF Women’s Title.
– June 22, 2013, Bonnie won a 3-Way at IWF New Blood.
– July 13th, Bonnie won a 4-Way for the IWF Women’s Title but the title itself would become vacated.
– September 6th, Bonnie lost to Penelope at NWE The Wrestling Show.
– July 2, 2016, 2 Psychos (Bonnie & Ivan Markov) defeated Margel & Swipe at NSW Northern Storm X.
– September 10th, 2 Psychos challenged Laboratory (Project Ex & Victor Eisenhardt) for the NSW Tag Team Titles.
– September 17th, Bonnie won a 3-Way at IWF High Stakes ’16.
– December 10th, Markova defeated Regina at FCF December Rumble.
– December 24th, Bonnie defeated Mefisto for the IWF Women’s Title.
– January 21, 2017, Bonnie lost the title to Ramona.
– July 15th, Markova challenged Jenna for the ACW Women’s Title.
– July 16th, Markova competed in a 3-Way at SHINE 44.
– July 26th, Markova defeated Aspyn Rose at ACW Proving Ground.
– August 6th, Markova lost to Kamilla Kaine at ACW Retribution ’17.
– August 9th, Markova won a 3-Way at ACW Proving Ground.
– September 9th, Markova challenged Candy Cartwright for the FTW Women’s Title.
– September 15th, Markova lost to MJ Jenkins at SHINE 45.
– October 13th, Markova was a tryout at the WWE Performance Center.
– October 20th, Markova lost to Amanda Carolina Rodriguez at SHINE 46.
– November 11th, Markova lost to Kamilla Kaine at FUW Stars and Stripes.
– December 16th, Markova competed in the SHINE Survival Rumble.
– January 20, 2018, Markova defeated Amber Nova at FTW Welcome to the Neighborhood.
– January 26th, Markova lost to Jordynne Grace at SHINE 48.
– February 24th, Markova defeated Helena Sixt at FCF Rock Fight.
– June 5th, Markova competed in a 4-Way for the PW2.0 Women’s Title.
– June 9th, Markova won a 3-Way at SHINE 51.
– August 12th, Markova competed in a 4-Way for the PROGRESS Women’s Title.
– September 13th, Markova lost to Zeda Zhang at FTW Bruises and Brews 2.
– November 24th, Markova defeated Helena Sixt at SLAM Maiden Voyage.
– March 22, 2019, Markova competed in a 3-Way for the Queen of the Southside Title.
– April 20th, Markova defended the FTW Bombshells Title against Amber Nova.
– May 10th, Markova lost to Ivelisse at SHINE 58.
– May 11th, Markova lost to Shotzi Blackheart at EVOLVE 128.
– June 29th, Markova defeated Avery Taylor for the ACW Women’s Title.
– June 30th, Markova lost to Brandi Lauren at EVOLVE 130.
– July 6th, Markova lost the ACW Women’s Title to Avery Taylor.
– August 24th, Markova challenged Shotzi Blackheart for the SHINE Nova Title.
– November 9th, Markova defeated Double D Rose at SHINE 62.
– December 14th, Markova defeated Lindsay Snow for the vacant SHINE Nova Title.
– January 18, 2020, Markova retained the title against Jenna.
– February 21st, Markova defended the title against Stormie Lee.
– February 29th, Markova retained the title against Brandi Lauren.
– March 1st, Markova & Avery Taylor defeated The In Crowd (Brandi Lauren & Jessi Kamea) at EVOLVE 146.