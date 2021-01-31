Natalia Markova

Real Name: Natalie Markova

Height: 5’6″

Weight: 132 lbs.

Date of Birth: January 11, 1989

Hometown: Moscow, Russia

Pro Debut: January 13, 2017

Trained By: Vadim Koryagin & IWF Wrestling School

Finishing Move: Bonnie Factor

Biography

– Markova is nicknamed The Russian Crush. She has also went by the ring names Bonnie, Ekaterina Bonnie & Natalia.

– Markova is also a fitness model & inspiration instructor (she helps veterans & disabled people). She has a Master’s degree & is fluent in multiple languages & dialects. She starred in The Lolipop Gang as Anastasia Frankenstein.

– June 24, 2007, Bonnie defeated Lilit for the IWF Women’s Title. Bonnie would lose the title in the same day to Vika Kamentseva.

– September 30th, Bonnie defeated Vika Kamentseva to win back the title.

– February 22, 2009, Bonnie lost the IWF Women’s Title to Marilyn Klein.

– September 19th, Bonnie won the IWF Women’s Title by winning a 3-Way.

– November, Bonnie would vacate the IWF Women’s Title.

– December 12th, Bonnie & DTP lost to Colibri & Lilit at IWF Full Throttle.

– January 16, 2010, Bonnie defeated DTP & Katya Pronina in a Handicap Match at IWF Danger Zone.

– January 15, 2011, Bonnie won the IWF Women’s Title by winning a Battle Royal.

– February 19th, Bonnie defended the title against Sasha Vavilova.

– November 19th, Bonnie retained the title against Katya Pronina.

– December 23rd, Bonnie, Ivan Markov & Sanshiro Takagi defeated Michael Nakazawa, Tanomusaku Toba & Tomomitsu Matsunaga at DDT Ikatsu Peyokappe in Ibaraki ’11.

– September 16, 2012, Bonnie lost the IWF Women’s Title to Katya Pronina in a Gauntlet.

– November 24th, Bonnie competed in a 3-Way for the IWF Women’s Title.

– June 22, 2013, Bonnie won a 3-Way at IWF New Blood.

– July 13th, Bonnie won a 4-Way for the IWF Women’s Title but the title itself would become vacated.

– September 6th, Bonnie lost to Penelope at NWE The Wrestling Show.

– July 2, 2016, 2 Psychos (Bonnie & Ivan Markov) defeated Margel & Swipe at NSW Northern Storm X.

– September 10th, 2 Psychos challenged Laboratory (Project Ex & Victor Eisenhardt) for the NSW Tag Team Titles.

– September 17th, Bonnie won a 3-Way at IWF High Stakes ’16.

– December 10th, Markova defeated Regina at FCF December Rumble.

– December 24th, Bonnie defeated Mefisto for the IWF Women’s Title.

– January 21, 2017, Bonnie lost the title to Ramona.

– July 15th, Markova challenged Jenna for the ACW Women’s Title.

– July 16th, Markova competed in a 3-Way at SHINE 44.

– July 26th, Markova defeated Aspyn Rose at ACW Proving Ground.

– August 6th, Markova lost to Kamilla Kaine at ACW Retribution ’17.

– August 9th, Markova won a 3-Way at ACW Proving Ground.

– September 9th, Markova challenged Candy Cartwright for the FTW Women’s Title.

– September 15th, Markova lost to MJ Jenkins at SHINE 45.

– October 13th, Markova was a tryout at the WWE Performance Center.

– October 20th, Markova lost to Amanda Carolina Rodriguez at SHINE 46.

– November 11th, Markova lost to Kamilla Kaine at FUW Stars and Stripes.

– December 16th, Markova competed in the SHINE Survival Rumble.

– January 20, 2018, Markova defeated Amber Nova at FTW Welcome to the Neighborhood.

– January 26th, Markova lost to Jordynne Grace at SHINE 48.

– February 24th, Markova defeated Helena Sixt at FCF Rock Fight.

– June 5th, Markova competed in a 4-Way for the PW2.0 Women’s Title.

– June 9th, Markova won a 3-Way at SHINE 51.

– August 12th, Markova competed in a 4-Way for the PROGRESS Women’s Title.

– September 13th, Markova lost to Zeda Zhang at FTW Bruises and Brews 2.

– November 24th, Markova defeated Helena Sixt at SLAM Maiden Voyage.

– March 22, 2019, Markova competed in a 3-Way for the Queen of the Southside Title.

– April 20th, Markova defended the FTW Bombshells Title against Amber Nova.

– May 10th, Markova lost to Ivelisse at SHINE 58.

– May 11th, Markova lost to Shotzi Blackheart at EVOLVE 128.

– June 29th, Markova defeated Avery Taylor for the ACW Women’s Title.

– June 30th, Markova lost to Brandi Lauren at EVOLVE 130.

– July 6th, Markova lost the ACW Women’s Title to Avery Taylor.

– August 24th, Markova challenged Shotzi Blackheart for the SHINE Nova Title.

– November 9th, Markova defeated Double D Rose at SHINE 62.

– December 14th, Markova defeated Lindsay Snow for the vacant SHINE Nova Title.

– January 18, 2020, Markova retained the title against Jenna.

– February 21st, Markova defended the title against Stormie Lee.

– February 29th, Markova retained the title against Brandi Lauren.

– March 1st, Markova & Avery Taylor defeated The In Crowd (Brandi Lauren & Jessi Kamea) at EVOLVE 146.