Molly McCoy

Real Name:

Height: 5’3″

Weight: 145 lbs.

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Voorhees Township, New Jersey

Pro Debut: 2018

Trained By: The Wrestle Factory

Finishing Move: Bodycheck

Biography

– McCoy is nicknamed the Grittiest Girl in the Game.

– May 3, 2019, McCoy & Dasher Hatfield defeated Hermit Crab & Callux the Castigator at the Stan Stylez Intergender Bonanza 3.

– May 11th, McCoy competed in the CHIKARA Infinite Gauntlet ’19.

– July 19th, McCoy won an Elimination 6-Way Scramble at LVAC Let’s Hang Out! ’19.

– September 6th, McCoy lost to Solo Darling at CHIKARA Earning the Lucha Libre Merit Badge.

– September 14th, McCoy lost to Erica Leigh at Flying V Fights: Don’t You Forget About Me.

– September 21st, McCoy challenged Kimberly Spirit for the SWO Women’s Title.

– October 5th, The Hatfield’s and McCoy (McCoy, Boomer Hatfield & Dasher Hatfield) lost to The Colony (Fire Ant, Green Ant & Thief Ant) in the quarter-finals of the CHIKARA King of Trios ’19.

– November 2nd, McCoy defeated Kimberly Spirit at SWO St. John Supershow ’19.

– December 27th, McCoy & Rex Lawless defeated Kevin Ku & Max the Impaler at LVAC Holiday Hang Out ’19.

– December 31st, McCoy won the New Year New Me Open Challenge.

– January 18, 2020, McCoy competed in the first round 4-Way Elimination in the CHIKARA Young Lions Cup XVI.

– March 15th, McCoy & Boomer Hatfield challenged Violence is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) for the SUP Tag Team Titles.

– August 16th, McCoy competed in the Swimming Pool Battle Royal at HTW Camp Leapfrog.

– September 27th, McCoy competed in the first round 4-Way in the SHP Sean Henderson’s Wrestlecup.

– October 29th, McCoy competed in the Monster Battle Royal on HTW Camp Leapfrog.

– December 24th, Pop Art Flyers (McCoy, Boomer Hatfield & Still Life With Apricots and Pears) defeated Salt the Snow (Matt Makowski, Travis Huckabee & Devantes) to win the HTW Christmas Trios.

– January 30, 2021, McCoy lost to Lady Frost on GCW Fight Forever.