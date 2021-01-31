LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE ROYAL RUMBLE PPV

– The 2021 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show opens live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Charly Caruso welcomes us. She’s joined by Peter Rosenberg, and with WWE Hall of Famers Booker T, Jerry Lawler and JBL. The panel goes over tonight’s card. They also plug rapper Bad Bunny performing his “Booker T” single. They confirm that the Women’s Tag Team Titles match will take place on the Kickoff. They also confirm WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will open the show. We go to a video package for that match.

The panel discusses Goldberg vs. McIntyre. We also get talk for Carmella vs. Sasha Banks. Carmella is backstage with her sommelier Reginald now. Carmella is not happy with Reginald and wonders if he has been working his own plan after what happened on SmackDown. She reminds him that he works for her, and he apologizes and says it won’t happen again. She takes a sip of champagne and says it tastes like gold. Sonya Deville has joined the panel now to talk about the SmackDown Women’s Title match. Deville points out how Banks isn’t the only boss in town now, referring to herself. She predicts Carmella to win the title tonight. Booker believes Banks will retain. Lawler and JBL see Reginald being the key to the match. We get a Cricket-sponsored video package and interview with Bianca Belair, looking back at her 2020 Rumble performance. Belair says it will be fun in this year’s Rumble but she wants to be the one to eliminate Bayley. Belair predicts she will be the winner this year. We get more talk for tonight’s show and go to another break.

Back from the break and we get a video package for Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns. The panel discusses the match before WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth interrupts. Dressed as Elmer Fudd, Truth does some comedy over Bad Bunny’s “Booker T” performance, thinking his name is Bugs Bunny instead. Charly sends us to ringside for tonight’s first match.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka and Charlotte Flair

Tom Phillips welcomes us to ringside now. He’s with Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. Out first comes Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler as Mike Rome does the introductions. We see the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions backstage now – Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. Sarah Schreiber asks Flair about focusing with everything else going on, including the drama with Lacey Evans and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Flair is confident about having the advantage while Asuka believes Jax and Baszler aren’t ready for them.. The music hits and out first comes Asuka. She hits the ring and the pyro goes off. Flair is out next and she also gets pyro.

Baszler and Flair lock up to start. Flair takes Baszler down with a headlock. They tangle and trade holds now. They break and Flair levels Baszler with a shoulder. Asuka tags in and takes over as they double team Baszler with kicks and chops in the corner. Asuka takes Baszler down and kicks her again. Baszler comes back and drops Asuka, then levels her with a kick. Jax tags in and toys some with Asuka. Asuka catches a big right hand and applies an Octopus submission in the middle of the ring.

Jax powers out but Asuka kicks her. Flair tags in and knees Jax in the gut. Flair fights Jax off as she gets sent to the apron, and also kicks Baszler off the apron as she charges. Flair goes for a pin on Jax but she kicks out. Flair with a running knee in the corner. Asuka tags back in and unloads with forearms but Jax shoves her away, then levels her with a clothesline. Baszler tags in and stomps Asuka for a 2 count. Baszler grounds Asuka now and focuses on the arm.

More back and forth between the two teams. Asuka and Jax go at it now. Jax nails a big sitdown powerbomb in the middle of the ring but Flair breaks it up for a pop. Flair goes back to the apron and yells at Asuka for the tag. Baszler also waits. Baszler tags in as does Flair. Flair strikes first and then delivers a bunch of chops. Flair launches Baszler and kips up for a big pop.

Flair misses in the corner but catches her for a backbreaker. Jax runs in but Flair kicks her leg out. Flair delivers a double Natural Selection to the challengers and covers Baszler for a close 2 count.

Flair goes to the top but Jax runs interference to help Baszler, bringing Flair down. Baszler comes back in and ends up delivering a big running knee to the face. Flair kicks out at 2. Flair gets sent into the turnbuckle face-first. Asuka leaps off the steel steps to take Jax down on the floor. Baszler sends Asuka over the announce table. Flair goes to the top and hits a big moonsault to the floor, taking both challengers down for another pop. Flair brings Baszler back into the ring but the music hits and out comes The Nature Boy.

Flair seethes as she enters the ring. Ric is all smiles on the stage. Baszler rolls Flair from behind for a 2 count. Flair levels Baszler with a boot. Lacey Evans distracts Flair from the apron but she retreats. Flair applies the Figure Four and bridges it to Baszler but Evans breaks it up and the referee doesn’t see it. Flair takes out Evans through the ropes. Baszler with the Kirifuda Clutch on Flair. Ric checks on Evans at ringside. Flair drops Baszler and applies the Figure Four again but Evans hits her with a Woman’s Right loaded with a foreign object Ric gave her, while Jax has the referee distracted. Jax tags in and delivers a leg drop to Flair for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

– After the bell, Evans and Ric celebrate on the ramp as the new champions stand tall with the titles in the ring. We go to replays. Baszler and Jax continue celebrating as Flair recovers.

– We get a video package on the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, and more discussion from the panel. We get a shot of Goldberg’s locker room door as the Kickoff comes to an end.

– The 2021 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view opens up with a video package. We’re live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as the pyro goes off and Tom Phillips welcomes us to the beginning of The Road to WrestleMania 37. Fans cheer from the virtual crowd.

WWE Title Match: Bill Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre

Tom is joined at ringside by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. The familiar music starts up for tonight’s opener and we go backstage to the locker room door of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. Fans chant “Goldberg!” as security escorts him through the backstage area. Goldberg makes his entrance as the pyro goes off on the stage. Goldberg hits the ring as we cut to a video package for this match. Out next comes WWE Champion Drew McIntyre with his sword entrance.

Drew hits the ring and raises the title as more pyro goes off to a pop. Drew and Goldberg stare each other down. The bell rings and we get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome as the two competitors talk trash in the middle of the ring. The trash talking continues as the referee raises the title. Drew strikes first and then delivers a big Spear out of nowhere.

Drew follows Goldberg to the floor and attacks. Goldberg counters and sends Drew into the steel ring steps. The match has not officially started. Goldberg charges and sends Drew flying through the barrier with a Spear. Goldberg returns to the ring as the referee checks on McIntyre. The match still has not started.

Drew returns to the ring but he’s clutching his ribs. Goldberg waits. Drew tells the referee to ring the damn bell as he checks on him. Goldberg charges but Drew rocks him. Drew then immediately nails a Claymore Kick for a close 2 count. Drew goes for another Claymore but it’s ducked. Goldberg delivers a Spear. Goldberg waits in the corner for Drew to get back up. Goldberg delivers another Spear but Drew kicks out just in time for a pop.

Goldberg calls for the Jackhammer but delivers a knee to stun Drew again. Goldberg delivers the Jackhammer in the middle of the ring but Drew kicks out. Goldberg can’t believe it.

Goldberg goes for a Spear in the corner but he hits hard as Drew moves. Drew waits in the opposite corner now. Goldberg slowly turns around and Drew levels him with a Claymore. Drew covers for the pin to retain.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, the music hits as Drew stands tall with the title, raising it in the air as fans cheer. We go to replays. The music stops as Goldberg and Drew stare each other down. Goldberg walks over and nods several times in a show of respect. They shake hands and embrace as Drew’s music starts back up. Goldberg raises Drew’s hand as the crowd cheers them on. Drew is all smiles before they embrace again. Goldberg makes his exit as Drew looks on. Drew goes to the corner and raises the WWE Title with the WrestleMania 37 sign hanging in the background.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Carmella vs. Sasha Banks

Back from a break and Michael Cole welcomes us to ringside. He’s joined by Corey Graves. Out first for the next match comes Carmella with her sommelier, Reginald. We see recent happenings that led to this match. Carmella waits in the ring as we go backstage to Kayla Braxton with SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks. Banks laughs at the idea of the odds being stacked against her because when you’re the best, you find a way to win. Banks is ready for their tricks because in the end, she will be the one drinking the finest champagne of Carmella’s tears. She goes on and looks ahead to defending at WrestleMania 37. We go back out and Banks makes her entrance to a pop.

