Laura Loveless



Real Name:

Height: 5’5″

Weight:

Date of Birth: August 18

Hometown: Pennsylvania

Pro Debut: 2016

Trained By: Brandon K

Finishing Move: GTO

Biography

– Loveless uses the nicknames The Siren & The Valkyrie.

– June 11, 2016, Loveless defeated Honey Badger by DQ at PWX Unforgiven ’16.

– October 22nd, Loveless & Chris LeRusso lost to Joseline Navarro & Graham Wellington at MEGA Monster Bash.

– November 12th, Loveless challenged Jessie Belle Smothers for the RWA Women’s Title.

– December 4th, Loveless lost to Joseline Navarro at PCW Holiday Havoc.

– December 10th, Loveless challenged Angel Dust for the PWR Women’s Title.

– February 18, 2017, Loveless lost to Miss Hannah in a Trial by Combat at OCW Love Hurts.

– March 25th, Loveless competed in a 3-Way for the MEGA Fighting Spirit Title.

– April 22nd, Loveless defeated Avarice Gloom at OCW Tradition 14.

– July 8th, Loveless competed in a 3-Way for the RWA Women’s Title.

– August 12th, Loveless lost to Randi West at PCW Anniversary!

– August 26th, Loveless competed against Zoey Skye for the vacant OCW Women’s Title.

– September 2nd, Loveless defeated Zoey Skye for the OCW Women’s Title.

– September 16th, Loveless retained the title against Natalie.

– September 30th, Loveless defended the title against Avarice Gloom.

– November 11th, Loveless retained the title against Super Oprah.

– December 3rd, Loveless challenged Joseline Navarro for the BDW Women’s Title.

– January 6, 2018, Loveless lost to Solo Darling at PCW New Year’s Resolution ’18.

– March 10th, Loveless defeated Nikki Victory at a Ryse event.

– March 24th, Loveless defended the OCW Women’s Title against Joseline Navarro.

– April 21st, Loveless lost the title to Katie Arquette.

– July 8th, Loveless lost to Joseline Navarro at PCW Sandusky Slam.

– July 20th, Loveless defeated Ray Bostic at RSW Riddle Me This.

– September 7th, Loveless competed in a 3-Way for the vacant MPWA Women’s Title.

– January 5, 2019, Loveless won a 3-Way for the vacant RSW Women’s Title.

– February 23rd, Loveless retained the title against Amy Armstrong.

– March 9th, Loveless defeated Londyn Ali at PCW Outbreak ’19.

– March 30th, Loveless defended the RSW Women’s Title against Ruthless Lala.

– April 12th, Loveless retained the title against Lady Frost.

– April 13th, Loveless lost the title to Ruthless Lala in a 3-Way.

– June 1st, Loveless defeated Vanessa Azure at ICS 8: Dark Empire.

– June 28th, Loveless competed in a 4-Way for the MPWA Heavyweight Title.

– July 13th, Loveless defeated Avery Rose at WDWA Freedom for All.

– September 7th, Loveless wrestled Sammi Pandora to a Double Count Out.

– November 2nd, Loveless lost to Adena Steele at acl WDWA event.

