Lady Frost



Real Name: Brittany Rae Steding

Height:

Weight:

Date of Birth: March 14

Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pro Debut: March 26, 2018

Trained By:

Finishing Move: Snowball Fight

Biography

– Steding owns and operates the business Fit Miss Brit LLC.

– Frost is married to Victor Benjamin, whom she has also managed regularly.

– Frost is also known as Jamie Frost (WWE) & Marmalade, Red Queen & Ellie Fredericks.

– March 26, 2018, Jamie Frost would make her in-ring debut by losing to Asuka on WWE RAW.

– June 23rd, Pretty Proper (Frost & Victor Benjamin) defeated Megan Meyers & Christian Noir at Ryse Stomp Out Cancer 2.

– September 2nd, Frost competed in the BDW/MEGA World’s Largest Battle Royal.

– September 15th, Frost challenged LuFisto for the Rogue Women’s Title.

– October 7th, Frost defeated Solo Darling at FPW Memento Mori.

– October 19th, Frost defeated Rocky Radley on RISE Ascent.

– December 29th, Frost defeated Honey Badger at Revenge Pro Winter Beyond the Wall.

– January 17, 2019, Frost challenged Max the Impaler for the IWA Mid-South Women’s Title.

– February 2nd, Frost lost to Queen Aminata at ACW Shape of Things to Come.

– March 16th, Frost competed in a first round 4-Way Elimination of the CHIKARA Young Lions Cup XV.

– April 5th, Frost competed in the Baphomet Battle Royal at Blackcraft No Apologies.

– April 12th, Frost challenged Laura Loveless for the RSW Women’s Title.

– July 13th, Frost defeated Holidead at Flying V Fights: Sweet Summer Heat.

– September 21st, Frost challenged Tess Valentine for the Rogue Women Warriors Title.

– October 6th, Frost lost to Jordynne Grace at CHIKARA King of Trios ’19 – Day 3.

– October 19th, Frost lost to Faye Jackson at QOC 38.

– November 2nd, Frost lost to Thunderkitty at SHIMMER 115.

– November 7th, Pretty Proper lost to Wheeler YUTA & Leyla Hirsch on Beyond Uncharted Territory.

– November 23rd, Frost challenged Christina Marie for the ICW Women’s Title.

– November 30th, Frost & Mariah May defeated Kaci Dillon & Sahara Seven at BEW Empire Fights Back 6.

– December 14th, Frost defeated Gia Scott at MCW/ROH Future of Honor 3.

– January 11, 2020, Frost competed in a 4-Way for the RSW Women’s Title.

– February 8th, Frost lost to KiLynn King in the first round of the QOC Queen’s Ransom Tournament.

– August 23rd, Pretty Proper defeated Bear Country (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder) at Beyond Wear Sunscreen.

– October 24th, Frost lost a No Holds Barred match to Riley Shepard at TCW Goddesses of War 3.

– October 28th, Marmalade lost to Wyldkat in the first round of the IWTV The Masked Wrestler.

– November 18th, Frost & Jennacide lost to Diamante & Ivelisse on AEW Dark.

– November 19th, Frost lost to Red Velvet on AEW Dark.

– January 30, 2021, Frost defeated Molly McCoy on GCW Fight Forever.