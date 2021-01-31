Lady Frost
Real Name: Brittany Rae Steding
Height:
Weight:
Date of Birth: March 14
Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Pro Debut: March 26, 2018
Trained By:
Finishing Move: Snowball Fight
Biography
– Steding owns and operates the business Fit Miss Brit LLC.
– Frost is married to Victor Benjamin, whom she has also managed regularly.
– Frost is also known as Jamie Frost (WWE) & Marmalade, Red Queen & Ellie Fredericks.
– March 26, 2018, Jamie Frost would make her in-ring debut by losing to Asuka on WWE RAW.
– June 23rd, Pretty Proper (Frost & Victor Benjamin) defeated Megan Meyers & Christian Noir at Ryse Stomp Out Cancer 2.
– September 2nd, Frost competed in the BDW/MEGA World’s Largest Battle Royal.
– September 15th, Frost challenged LuFisto for the Rogue Women’s Title.
– October 7th, Frost defeated Solo Darling at FPW Memento Mori.
– October 19th, Frost defeated Rocky Radley on RISE Ascent.
– December 29th, Frost defeated Honey Badger at Revenge Pro Winter Beyond the Wall.
– January 17, 2019, Frost challenged Max the Impaler for the IWA Mid-South Women’s Title.
– February 2nd, Frost lost to Queen Aminata at ACW Shape of Things to Come.
– March 16th, Frost competed in a first round 4-Way Elimination of the CHIKARA Young Lions Cup XV.
– April 5th, Frost competed in the Baphomet Battle Royal at Blackcraft No Apologies.
– April 12th, Frost challenged Laura Loveless for the RSW Women’s Title.
– July 13th, Frost defeated Holidead at Flying V Fights: Sweet Summer Heat.
– September 21st, Frost challenged Tess Valentine for the Rogue Women Warriors Title.
– October 6th, Frost lost to Jordynne Grace at CHIKARA King of Trios ’19 – Day 3.
– October 19th, Frost lost to Faye Jackson at QOC 38.
– November 2nd, Frost lost to Thunderkitty at SHIMMER 115.
– November 7th, Pretty Proper lost to Wheeler YUTA & Leyla Hirsch on Beyond Uncharted Territory.
– November 23rd, Frost challenged Christina Marie for the ICW Women’s Title.
– November 30th, Frost & Mariah May defeated Kaci Dillon & Sahara Seven at BEW Empire Fights Back 6.
– December 14th, Frost defeated Gia Scott at MCW/ROH Future of Honor 3.
– January 11, 2020, Frost competed in a 4-Way for the RSW Women’s Title.
– February 8th, Frost lost to KiLynn King in the first round of the QOC Queen’s Ransom Tournament.
– August 23rd, Pretty Proper defeated Bear Country (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder) at Beyond Wear Sunscreen.
– October 24th, Frost lost a No Holds Barred match to Riley Shepard at TCW Goddesses of War 3.
– October 28th, Marmalade lost to Wyldkat in the first round of the IWTV The Masked Wrestler.
– November 18th, Frost & Jennacide lost to Diamante & Ivelisse on AEW Dark.
– November 19th, Frost lost to Red Velvet on AEW Dark.
– January 30, 2021, Frost defeated Molly McCoy on GCW Fight Forever.