Full betting odds for tonight’s 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view

It’s Royal Rumble Sunday and we’re just a few hours away from the first WWE pay-per-view of the 2021 calendar. Today we take a look at the betting odds of all the matches on the card.

Remember, odds will probably change by the time the show starts so please be careful when placing any bets with real money.

In the Universal title match, Roman Reigns is the overwhelming favorite to retain the title in the last man standing match with odds of 1/20 while Kevin Owens is way, way behind with 8/1 odds for the huge upset. The odds are closer when it comes to the WWE title match as Drew McIntyre has 1/2 odds and is favorite in his match against Goldberg who is 6/4 to win his first WWE title.

Sasha Banks is also a heavy favorite to keep the Smackdown Women’s title as The Legit Boss has 1/5 odds while her challenger Carmella is 10/3 to win the title again. In the other championship match, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax look like they will walk out with the titles if bookmakers are correct with their odds at 4/9 while the current WWE Women Tag Team champions Charlotte Flair and Asuka are 13/8 to retain.

The men’s Royal Rumble match still has Daniel Bryan as the favorite to win the whole thing with his odds at 10/11 at time of this writing. Edge is second with 5/2 odds and Brock Lesnar has 4/1 odds despite not being confirmed for the show. Big E rounds up the top five with 10/1 odds.

In the women’s Royal Rumble match, it’s Bianca Belair who continues to command a lead in bets as she is listed 5/4 to win the match. Alexa Bliss is in second with 10/3 odds while Rhea Ripley is 4/1 to win and Charlotte Flair is 6/1 to repeat last year’s result. Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey, who are not announced for the match, have 10/1 odds.











