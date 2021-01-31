Everyone confirmed so far to be in the 2021 Royal Rumble matches

21 men and 13 women have been announced so far for tonight’s Royal Rumble over-the-top rope matches, leaving plenty of wiggle room for some legend returns and maybe a surprise or two.

In the men’s Rumble match, the participants include AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Big E, Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Dolph Ziggler, Dominik Mysterio, Edge, Jeff Hardy, Jey Uso, John Morrison, Mustafa Ali, Otis, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura, and The Miz. As announced on Backstage, Randy Orton will enter #1 and Edge will enter #2. With 21 announced, there are nine individuals left to enter.

The women entering the Rumble include Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Dana Brooke, Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose, Natalya, Peyton Royce, Ruby Riott, Shayna Baszler, Tamina, and Nia Jax. Natalya will enter at #30 after winning her match on Backstage. 17 more are left to be announced for this match which will include a mixture of NXT and WWE Legends.

Last year, WWE announced 26 men as part of the Rumble match before the show and only seven for the women’s match.